FedEx driver “started to fall asleep” before head-on crash in Carver County, state patrol says

By Web Staff

WATERTOWN TOWNSHIP, Minnesota (WCCO) — Authorities in Carver County say a FedEx driver was falling asleep when he crashed head-on into a pickup truck Tuesday evening, but both drivers are expected to survive.

The FedEx driver, a 27-year-old from Forest Lake, was heading east on Highway 7 in Watertown Township when he “started to fall asleep,” the Minnesota State Patrol said. His truck crossed the center line and hit a Dodge Ram heading in the opposite direction.

The 27-year-old was airlifted to North Memorial Health Hospital, but his injuries are not life-threatening, per the patrol. The Ram’s driver — a 32-year-old from Mound — suffered minor injuries and was not hospitalized.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, according to the state patrol.

