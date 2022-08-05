Bus driver dead, 2 students injured in crash

By Joyce Lupiani

ATLANTA (WGCL) — A 69-year-old bus driver is dead and two elementary school students are injured after a crash involving a school bus this morning.

According to a Facebook post, a Thomaston-Upson County school bus was involved in a crash with a utility truck on Logtown Road.

Three students were on the bus at the time and two of the students were transported to Upson Regional Medical Center. The students’ injuries are believed to be minor.

The male bus driver is dead.

The school district is asking everyone to keep the family of their bus driver in their thoughts and prayers and to respect their privacy.

According to the Upson County Sheriff’s Office, the bus was traveling north on Logtown Road when it made contact with the truck traveling south. It swerved off of the road.

The crash happened at 6:50 a.m.

