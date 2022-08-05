Wildfire in Willamette National Forest at over 1,000 acres, some campers and hikers evacuated

By KPTV Staff

BLUE RIVER Oregon (KPTV) — A wildfire in the Willamette National Forest has scorched over 1,000 acres as of Friday afternoon.

Four air tankers dropped over eight loads of retardant on the Cedar Creek Fire Thursday, according to a statement from park staff on social media.

The Cedar Creek Fire was officially mapped Thursday by aircraft at 900 acres and by Friday morning it had grown to 1,054 acres. Patrols had started evacuating some campers and hikers on Thursday.

A plane equipped with an infrared camera and other special technology measured heat on the ground Thursday night.

Areas of the Cedar Creek Fire on the map below with stripes indicate intense heat while areas with dots indicate scattered heat.

Crews were also planning to wrap the historic Waldo Lookout with a heat reflecting material to try and keep it safe if the fire moves north.

Waldo Lake remained open as did campsites on the east side of the Lake, but visitors were warned that a closure of the east side could happen in a couple of days depending on fire behavior.

The good news is, that forecasters don’t predict any high winds or extreme heat over the weekend. Which should help firefighters contain the flames.

