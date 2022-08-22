Semi-truck driver recalls terrifying moment bullet shattered windshield while he was driving on I-270

By Alexis Zotos

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — Kenneth Campbell was on his way home from a week on the road when his windshield cracked and his passenger window shattered, spraying him with glass. He soon realized it was a bullet that narrowly missed him.

“Six inches to the left, it would have been a headshot,” said Campbell, who is a truck driver.

It happened Thursday, August 11 on Interstate 270 at the Lindbergh overpass in Hazelwood.

He waited until it was safe to pull over and called the police. It took a week for the police to take a report. Hazelwood Police confirmed to News 4 they are investigating the incident. Campbell still has the bullet fragment that was wedged in the truck door.

Interstate shootings are not uncommon. On Friday a man was injured by broken glass when a bullet hit his car. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, two cars were shooting at each other on I-70 near the Salisbury exit just after 2 p.m. Last month a man was killed during a shooting on Interstate 55 in south St. Louis.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol explained that interstate shootings are usually investigated by individual police departments and they often aren’t contacted. There is no database of shootings. But in Illinois, the state has started tracking shootings on interstates. A database from Illinois State Police shows there have been 14 interstate shootings in the Metro East this year. That’s an increase of five from the year before.

