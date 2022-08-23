Disturbing text messages, drawings help investigators tie Iowa man to woman’s death

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) — A Mitchell County man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Angela Nicole Bradbury.

The Mitchell County Sheriff alleges 23-year-old Nathan Gilmore killed Bradbury on or around April 6, 2021.

Before her death, Bradbury was arrested for trespassing at a car dealership in Mason City. She was released on April 6, 2021.

Bradbury later left for Mitchell County with an unknown man that police believe was Gilmore.

Deputies say that on July 12, 2021, a Mitchell County teenager noticed what appeared to be a human skull on a stick at the Greenbelt River Trail Park in Cerro Gordo County.

Investigators would later obtain disturbing text messages where Gilmore shared details of a stabbing death.

Bradbury was reported as a missing person to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 2, 2022. Days later, the remains were identified as Bradbury’s.

Last Friday, deputies interviewed Gilmore and executed search warrants of his home in Osage.

The sheriff’s office says they found evidence in his living room and in his GPS history that suggests Gilmore committed the murder.

Among the evidence is a drawing found in Gilmore’s home. Investigators say the drawing depicts a satanic goat’s head in the shape of a pentagram.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.