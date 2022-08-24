Longtime narcotics canine ‘Rory’ retires from police department

By KITV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

HAWAII ISLAND, Hawaii (KITV) — A longtime member of the Big Island Police Department has retired.

The department’s narcotics canine Rory, is now taking it easy and living his best life.

Hawaii police said during his seven years of service, Rory helped take 60 pounds of drugs off the streets and recovered more than half a million dollars.

HPD called Rory one of it’s “secret weapons”, and the “epitome of don’t judge a book by its cover,” as the springer spaniel doesn’t look like your typical police dog.

Rory joined the team in 2015 at just three-years old, and came from a California program that raises and trains narcotics canines.

Now at 10 years old, HPD said Rory still has a lot of spunk, and they want him to have a good quality of life in his retirement years.

Rory will be living with the family of Officer Stephen Kishimoto Jr., his most recent handler.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.