K-9 unit catches woman leaving airport with suitcase full of drugs

By Tony Garcia

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Narcotics police dogs sniffed out a suitcase containing drugs at Nashville International Airport early Tuesday morning.

According the arrest affidavit, American Airlines flight #1292 arrived just after midnight on Tuesday from Los Angeles and a police dog picked up the odor of narcotics in a black suitcase.

Plain clothes detectives observed 30-year-old Bianca DeShea Thomas intercept the suitcase from a man off the baggage carousel and begin walking toward the exit doors.

Detectives prevented Thomas from leaving and questioned her about the contents of her luggage. Thomas said she didn’t know what was inside and the suitcase didn’t belong to her, the affidavit states.

After obtaining a search warrant for the suitcase around 2:15 a.m., detectives discovered it to contain pillows, shirts and blankets that were hiding 14 large vacuum-sealed bags wrapped in cellophane. Each bag contained “a crystalline substance consistent with crystal methamphetamine.” The 14 bags of crystal combined to weigh 31.4 pounds.

Thomas was arrested and charged with felony delivery of a controlled substance. She remains in custody on $100,000 bond.

