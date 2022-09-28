Neighbors on alert: Where is escaped killer?

By Kim Passoth

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — The manhunt continues Tuesday night for a killer who vanished from a prison just outside of Las Vegas near Indian Springs. Porfirio Duarte- Herrera was last seen Friday but the public and even the governor learned about that escape Tuesday.

Duarte-Herrera was sentenced to life for the 2007 pipe-bombing at the Luxor parking garage that killed a man.

Tuesday afternoon, armed officers searched every car going out of the Southern Desert Correctional Center.

“I don’t know if the man is armed or what, he’s a killer isn’t he?,” questioned Anthony Lorenzo who lives nearby. Neighbors in Cold Creek Canyon are on high alert.

“He is liable to get shot by somebody if he comes around here at night,” Lorenzo contended. Word of a killer on the loose has spread quickly in the community where it is normally quiet save the livestock, sometimes doors are even left unlocked.

“This community is pretty tight-knit. Everybody knows who is supposed to be in here and not… almost everybody up here owns guns,” said a woman named Priscilla.

Governor Sisolak was irate that he was not informed of the missing inmate and sent FOX5 this statement:

“This morning, my office was informed by the Nevada Department of Corrections that an inmate was reported as missing. My Office later learned that upon further investigation by NDOC the inmate has been missing since early in the weekend. This is unacceptable. My Office has ordered NDOC to conduct and complete a thorough investigation into this event as quickly as possible. This kind of security lapse cannot be permitted and those responsible will be held accountable.” -Gov. Steve Sisolak

“I don’t think he is headed up here. I think he is probably headed back towards Vegas,” shared Asher Hall who also lives near the prison.

Those living near the facility are left to worry and wonder, how could the convicted killer escape and where will he show up?

“Man, it is crazy… when I first saw it, I don’t know if you have seen the movie Shawshank Redemption, but I just like how, how does that happen, you know?,” asked Hall.

The Nevada Department of Corrections has yet to answer that question.

Duarte-Herrera is 5- feet, 4-inches tall, 135 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Due to the nature of his crime, he should be considered dangerous and should not be approached by the public.

If you see him, or know where he is, immediately call 911.

