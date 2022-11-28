3 charged in Chicago fight over soccer game; Police officer among 3 hurt

By ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team

CHICAGO (WLS) — Charges have been filed against three people after a fight over a soccer game Saturday night in the Gold Coast.

Police said 22-year-old Cristian Munoz, of Cicero, was charged with three felony counts. Patrick Lopez, of Grayslake, and Alejandro Dominguez, of Gurnee, were also charged with misdemeanors.

Chicago police responded to the 100-block of W. Division Street around 5:45 p.m. due to multiple people fighting in the street, according to police.

The fight started inside Gold Coast Social and spilled into the street, the establishment’s owner said.

Three people were taken to the hospital, including a police officer. There are listed in good condition.

A second officer was hurt but didn’t need medical attention.

The bar closed after the incident but is expected to re-open Monday, the owner said.

