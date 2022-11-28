New video shows missing 73-year-old Florida pastor who vanished on Thanksgiving

By Anika Hope

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — There’s a new video that was just released from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

It shows one family’s loved one who has been missing since Thanksgiving, an older adult who suffers from dementia.

Deputies hope someone recognizes the man in the video to help him get back home.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office released the footage Sunday that they say shows Herman McClenton around the time he went missing.

“We’ve already checked local hospitals. We exhausted a lot of the avenues where he might be. We’ve put out posters and flyers and still were not able to locate him, so we’re turning to the public for some help right now,” Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said.

Investigators say McClenton went for a walk around 4 p.m. Thanksgiving afternoon and never returned to his family.

His family says McClenton is from Eustis and was visiting relatives at Emerald Island Resort in Kissimmee.

“We just want him home. He’s a pastor. He’s a good man, and all of his kids miss him, and we just want him home,” Beverley Porter, a relative, said.

McClenton’s family said they’re worried as he is 73 years old and suffers from dementia.

“This is the longest he’s been away from us, the longest he’s been away from his wife, and we know that he does want to get back to us. So just if anybody — we can’t be everywhere,” Clara McClenton, a relative, said.

A new video shows him in a neighborhood near Emerald Island Resort on Friday.

“We do have some video of him running behind houses, walking by houses,” Lopez said.

McClenton was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt with a red hat, blue jeans and black shoes.

His family is praying someone will see or hear this and help them get their loved one home.

If you know where Herman McClenton is, you’re asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or call 911.

