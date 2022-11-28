Retiring sheriff serves as Grand Marshal in North Carolina Christmas parade

By Joel Seymour

FRANKLIN, North Carolina (WLOS) — The town of Franklin officially rang in the holiday season Sunday, Nov. 27 with its annual Christmas parade.

Hundreds gathered to watch various colorful and creative floats making their way down Main Street.

This year’s Grand Marshal was Macon County Sheriff Robbie Holland, who is retiring Wednesday, Nov. 30, after 31 years of service.

“Me and my family are here and we’re excited. It’s an opportunity I’m very blessed to be asked to do,” Holland said.

“We live in a wonderful town and everyone cooperates and wants to be part of it. It just makes a good parade,” said Linda Harbuck, Franklin Chamber of Commerce executive director.

The Franklin Christmas Parade is held every year on the Sunday after Thanksgiving. This year’s theme was “We Believe in Christmas.”

