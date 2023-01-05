Texas firefighters rescue 3-year-old boy’s rocket out of neighbor’s tree

By CBS DFW Staff

KELLER, Texas (KTVT) — Keller firefighters blasted into action earlier this week after a three-year-old boy’s toy rocket got stuck in a tree.

The boy’s mom told Keller Public Safety that her son, Beau, had been playing with a rocket from his grandparents “nonstop” since Christmas, but after several launches, a gust of wind blew it into a neighbor’s tree.

“Keller, we had a problem.”

Keller Public Safety officials said in a Facebook post that the family tried to knock it loose by climbing up and hitting branches, but nothing worked.

“They eventually decided to call the non-emergency number (mostly because they didn’t want to leave a rocket in their neighbor’s tree, mom explained)–though if you ask us, a heartbroken three-year-old is absolutely an emergency.”

The post continued to say that firefighters “managed a quick and efficient rescue” and returned the rocket to it’s rightful owner.

“I couldn’t believe it when the dispatcher said they’d come,” his mom said. “I went in and told Beau, ‘The firefighters are coming to rescue your rocket!’ and he was so excited [that] he went and put his firefighter outfit on for them.”

Firefighters recognized Beau and his family, they say, because they bake treats for the fire stations around the holidays each year.

“We know firefighters and astronauts are running neck-and-neck in this kiddo’s dreams for what he wants to be when he grows up, but we like to think we gained an edge this week.”

