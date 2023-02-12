Nearly 3,000 students and teachers partake in Students Run LA Friendship Run

By DANIELLE RADIN

LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — About 3,000 middle school and high school students and teachers gathered in Pacoima on Super Bowl Sunday to complete the Students Run LA Friendship Run ahead of the Los Angeles Marathon.

Sunday, students gathered at the Hansen Dam as part of the SRLA marathon-training program.

The 30k, or 18.6-mile race, included students from 185 schools across Los Angeles. Runners had to complete the event in less than five hours.

“There’s definitely that feeling of excitement and anticipation when we come together to do something big,” said Cassidy Smith, a student participating in the event.

This event was the sixth and final training race before the LA Marathon on March 19.

