Man in custody after 24 hours atop West Dallas crane

By RAEGAN SCHARFETTER

DALLAS (KTVT) — A man is in custody following a long stint on a West Dallas crane.

Around 7:30 a.m. Feb. 13, Dallas police responded to a call in the 1000 block of Singleton Boulevard in regard to a man atop of a crane.

Police were unsure of how the man got up there or what his intentions were, but say he remained on the crane “throughout the entire night.”

Dallas Fire-Rescue said the man became more cooperative as the circumstances “began to take their toll on him,” and was placed into a harness and lowered at approximately 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The man was medically evaluated before being lowered, DFR said, and has since been taken to a local hospital where he will be evaluated further.

