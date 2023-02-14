Suspect charged with shooting two officers waives bail review; $120k raised for hospitalized officer

By WJZ Staff

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — David Linthicum, accused of attempted first-degree murder for shooting two Baltimore County police officers, remains in custody.

At a court appearance set for Monday afternoon in Towson, a judge again ordered Linthicum held without bail, and he waived his right to appear.

“He’s a danger to the community based on all the facts and circumstances of the case,” said Deputy Baltimore County State’s Attorney Lisa Dever.

According to court records, last Wednesday Linthicum’s father called police saying his son was suicidal. When they showed up to his home in Cockeysville, the 24-year-old shot 15 rounds at his dad and the responding officer.

Armed with a high-powered rifle, Linthicum then went on the run in his neighborhood. The tense manhunt lasted more than a day.

Police said, while on the run, Linthicum ambushed another officer and shot him in the face before fleeing to Harford County in the officer’s truck.

He was captured peacefully after an eight-hour standoff in Fallston.

Linthicum’s social media presence is minimal.

What is believed to be his Instagram account is private, but the public biography says “silent but deadly” and “you are not invited to my funeral.”

Court records WJZ obtained show an arrest for marijuana in 2019 after police came to the family home looking for his father in another case.

Linthicum’s attorneys released a new statement Monday about the latest charges their client faces.

“This began as a response to a person in crisis. We are hopeful that this process will be fair and just, as this is a situation that requires ultimate compassion for all who are involved,” Deborah Levi and James Dills told WJZ.

Doctors released the first officer from the hospital last week.

WJZ has obtained a letter sent to police about the second injured officer. It says he “is currently stable on life support but has an exceptionally long road ahead of him.

He suffered numerous gunshot wounds to his face, arms and back and will require extensive reconstructive and rehabilitative surgery.”

On Sunday, Baltimore County police said Detective Jonathan Chih is in “good spirits” and is “recovering and responsive.”

An online fundraiser for that officer has already raised more than $120,000.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.