Auburn student drains 94-foot putt on a basketball court to win a new car: The story behind the moment of a lifetime

By Rick Karle

AUBURN, Alabama (WVTM) — Craig Noyes is kind of a big deal. He’s a 20-year-old college sophomore who has big dreams. He’s an Auburn student majoring in sports journalism. He’s never owned a car, never played 18 holes of golf. Today, he’s a superstar.

“I was exhausted last Saturday afternoon,” Noyes said.

The Kensington, Maryland, native had camped out all night to secure a great seat at the game. Noyes didn’t mind being tired, for the Tide and the Tigers were about to square off on the hard court.

The man approached Noyes before he settled into his seat.

“He told me that I had been chosen to take a putt during a second-half TV timeout,” Noyes said. “They gave me a putter and a golf ball and told me to be ready to have a chance to make a putt from 94 feet away. I have only played nine holes of golf in my life, so my main concern was not embarrassing myself. I stood on the baseline near one basket and was asked to putt the ball through a tiny hole on the other side of the court.”

Noyes’ mind went blank. He was tired and overwhelmed, yet ready for what would be the biggest moment of his life.

“I wanted to hit the golf ball firmly but not too firmly,” Noyes said. “I took a swing at the ball as best I could.”

The loudest cheer of the day echoed into the rafters of Neville Arena. Noyes had made a 94-foot putt and won a brand-new car.

“I can’t remember too much about the moment because my mind went blank,” Noyes said. “It was the craziest feeling ever.”

Noyes said details are still being worked out about when he will pick up his car from a local dealership. Noyes is very excited about owning his first car.

“I have never had a car in my name,” he said. “I have always driven one of my parents’ cars.”

Noyes is back in class today, enjoying his new celebrity.

Students are recognizing him as he’s enjoying his 15 minutes of fame.

Yes, Noyes can now be called “Auburn’s Ace.”

Because he’s kind of a big deal.

