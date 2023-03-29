Jonathan the Husky down on all fours trying to find charter flight to Final Four

By Rob Polansky

STORRS, Connecticut (WFSB) — Jonathan the Husky is praying for a flight to Houston.

The handlers for the University of Connecticut’s live mascot said he simply won’t fit on a plane.

“I can fly on a chartered flight that has two seats for me and another two for my assistants,” Jonathan the XIV told followers on Twitter. “I’m really a good boy and just need to be given the opportunity to represent UConn in Texas.”

Jonathan posted that he plans on cheering the team on from home turf.

His attendants posted over the winter that he underwent surgery for a growth on his spleen. The recovery took several weeks.

The UConn men’s basketball team earned a trip to the NCAA Tournament Final Four in Houston where it will take on the Miami Hurricanes.

