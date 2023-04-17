Year after boy found dead in woods, where the case stands

By WLKY News Staff

Click here for updates on this story

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Kentucky (WLKY) — It’s been one year since 5-year-old Cairo Jordan was found dead inside a suitcase in southern Indiana.

It was around 7:30 p.m. on April 16, 2022, when a mushroom hunter found a vibrant suitcase with a Las Vegas sign on it about 80 feet into some Washington County woods.

Months later, in October, it was revealed he had died of electrolyte imbalance caused by a severe stomach bug.

Police also announced then that his mother, Dejaune Anderson, of Atlanta, was charged with his murder, and another woman, Dawn Coleman, of Louisiana, was charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and obstruction of justice.

Records showed that Anderson believed her child was “demonic.”

Coleman admitted to helping Anderson put Cairo’s body in the suitcase and said she dumped the suitcase in the woods.

Where does the case stand now?

Coleman was arrested last year when details of the case came to light. She is scheduled to appear in court this week.

As for Anderson, she is still on the run. Police still believe she may be in Los Angeles or Las Vegas.

Indiana State Police said Friday they aren’t giving up.

“Cairo Jordan deserves justice. I mean, beautiful little boy. We’re not going to stop. It’s a horrific case,” said Sgt. Carey Huls, from the Indiana State Police. “We’re not going to stop until we have everybody in custody that needs to be in custody. We want justice in every case, but especially in a case like this.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.