‘420 Fest’ brings cannabis fans to Delmar Loop

UNIVERSITY CITY, Missouri (KMOV) — Cannabis fans united in the Delmar Loop Saturday afternoon to celebrate the state’s first year of legal recreational marijuana.

Hundreds attended 420 Fest in the Delmar Loop, where dozens of booths sold cannabis accessories, food, drinks and more. Attendees say they were excited to let loose and enjoy live music in an open setting, despite the cool weather.

“Nobody’s afraid to be themselves anymore,” attendee Teeca Easby said. “It’s really cool. All these people out here. It’s a little chilly, but it’s alright.”

“It’s a counterculture. It’s a culture. And it’s been around. It’s just more people are accepting it,” Jessie Falkner with Emporium’s Sunshine Daydream said.

Recreational adult-use cannabis sales continue to break records in Missouri since being legalized. The State Health Department recorded more than $165 million in recreational sales in February and March alone.

The demand is now threatening to strain a supply chain that is still ramping up. A spokesperson for the Missouri Cannabis Trade Association says supply is tighter but that the market is set to rebound as more suppliers begin growing.

Marijuana was not sold at the event, since it can only be legally sold at dispensaries to those 21 and older.

