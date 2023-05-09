Surveillance video shows man smashing window with chair at Detroit bar

By LUKE LASTER

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — Surveillance video catches a man throwing a chair through the window of Cafe d’Mongo Speakeasy in Downtown Detroit.

Detroit police tell CBS News Detroit the incident took place at about 4:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The man can be seen approaching the bar, picking up a chair from an outside table, slinging it at a window and running off. Fast forward to Monday afternoon and the window is boarded up, with the glass sitting in a box as the hole awaits repair.

Owner Larry Mongo says he believes the individual who broke the window had pent-up anger.

“What did he do with his anger? He said I’m going to make someone else as sad as I am,” Mongo said. He’s hoping when the man is caught, he seeks help for his mental health.

“That’s why I hope when the police catch him, he truly gets mental help because that’s what he needs. When you just look at that film, that video, the way he thought it out, he just tore the window out, said all right somebody is going to feel like I feel,” Mongo said.

Police continue to search and identify the man. Anyone with information is being asked to call 313-596-1340.

