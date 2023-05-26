Man charged in fatal hit-and-run accused of having child sexually abusive material

By WWJ Staff

OAKLAND COUNTY, Michigan (WWJ) — A 19-year-old facing charges in a Walled Lake fatal crash that killed a 13-year-old girl is now facing charges of having child sexual abuse material in an unrelated case.

Gavin Kassab, 19, of Commerce Township, is charged with 10 counts of child sexual abuse material. The charges include two counts of aggravated child sexually abusive activity, three counts of aggravated child sexually abusive activity distributing or promoting, and five counts of using computers to commit a crime.

According to the prosecutor’s office, in the fall of 2022, Kassab, then 18, sent a 16-year-old victim and her parents harassing messages and links to explicit videos of the victim. Officials say Kassab allegedly live-streamed explicit videos of the victim to his Instagram account.

Kassab was arraigned Friday morning. His bond was set at $750,000 cash/surety, no 10%.

When Kassab was previously arraigned on the added charges of manslaughter and reckless driving causing death related to the fatal crash, the prosecutor’s office asked that his bond be increased by $250,000 to $750,000. A magistrate granted that request, and as a result, Kassab is now being held in the Oakland County Jail on bonds totaling $1.5 million.

“Taking and distributing photos or videos of underage girls and kids is exploitation, and my office will vigorously prosecute those responsible,” said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. “My office takes these charges extremely seriously and will fight for justice for the victim and her family.”

A probable cause hearing on the criminal sexual child abuse material charges is set for June 5, and a preliminary exam is slated for June 12 at 52-1 District Court.

