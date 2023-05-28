UNIQLO launching a “Hawaii Walls” collection featuring designs from local artists

By Chloe Marklay

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — UNIQLO is celebrating its 5th anniversary in Hawaii by launching a Hawaii-exclusive UTme! collection.

UNIQLO is partnering with Hawaii Walls to feature local artists who participated in Hawaii Walls 2023. Customers will get to choose which artists’ designs they would like features on a tote bag or t-shirt.

Some of the proceeds will be going to support Hawaii Walls mission to help beautify community’s in need.

Hawaii Walls UTme! Collection Launch Date: Friday, May 26th

Pricing:

Adults UT – $24.90

Kids UT – $19.90

Tote Bags – $29.90

Mini Tote Bags – $24.90

UTme! Sizes:

Adults XS – XL Kids 3-4Y, 5-6Y, 7-8Y, 9-10Y, 11-12Y, 13

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.