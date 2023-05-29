Search for survivors underway after part of Davenport apartment building collapses.

By KCCI Staff

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCCI) — First responders are searching for people after part of an apartment building collapsed in Davenport Sunday.

Video from WHBF in the Quad Cities shows the extent of the damage.

At least six stories caved in at about 5 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say 12 residents escaped by themselves and first responders rescued seven people from the scene.

It’s unclear how many people are hurt.

First responders say the search for survivors will be challenging, and there have been secondary collapses as they work the scene.

“Our big thing is the stability of the building. We’re not actually sure how stable the building is. Even while we were on the scene, we did have multiple secondary drops of debris coming from that structure. We want to make sure that all of our responders are able to process through in a safe manner. But we still want to get through there as quickly as possible,” Davenport Fire Chief Michael Carlsten said.

Davenport city leaders say repair work was underway when the collapse happened. It’s unclear what caused the collapse.

