Hawaii Gas responds to strike, after several Hawaii businesses forced to close

HONOLULU (KITV) — Hawaii Gas issued the following statement to KITV4, following reports of several Big Island businesses being forced to close Thursday, June 8:

We are deeply concerned about the impact this strike is having on our customers.

Yesterday’s delay of gas deliveries to Big Island businesses were due to the Teamsters blocking Hawaiʻi Gas trucks from leaving the Hilo base yard. Our trucks were forced to wait for over an hour to exit the facility due to the blockades, and it continues today, predominately on Big Island and Oahu.

Hawaiʻi Gas has brought in temporary resources to help with customer deliveries, but those deliveries cannot get to customers if the union continues to block the trucks from exiting the facility.

We respect the union’s right to picket, but we implore the union to STOP this tactic of blocking the trucks and allow our customers to receive their gas deliveries.

On Thursday, several restaurants across Hawaii were forced to close due to a lack of gas services.

Hawaii Gas union members say they are striking for better wages and medical benefits.

