Boston MedFlight paramedics, nurses, pilots reunite with the families they’ve helped

Published 9:35 AM

By Ted Wayman

    BEDFORD, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Every year, approximately 6,500 people need help from Boston MedFlight, which provides emergency medical transport by jet, helicopter or ambulance.

On Sunday, many of those patients had the opportunity to reunite with the organization’s paramedics, nurses and pilots — under happier circumstances.

“Coming out of COVID, it’s a chance for us to be together and celebrate,” said nurse Christine Muszalski, who has worked for Boston MedFlight for 23 years.

“When I learned, I thought I was gonna do firefighting or fly utilities. Or fly VIPs around. I’m glad I’m doing a job for a better cause,” said Taylor Clark, a chopper pilot.

During the event, families had the opportunity to visit with the staff and kids had the chance to see their vehicles.

“They literally saved her life that day,” said Jenelle Desrosiers, whose newborn needed Boston MedFlight nearly a year ago. “Its important for her to know who they are.”

