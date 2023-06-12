Event in OKC makes space for people on autism spectrum celebrating pride month

By Kolby Terrell

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — An event in Oklahoma City is making a space for people on the autism spectrum wanting to celebrate pride month.

The Autism Foundation of Oklahoma said the two communities have some crossover. Organizers of the event said the Spectrum of Pride event helps people get to know others like them.

The Autism Foundation of Oklahoma said they want to give people who are a part of two separate, marginalized groups a way to come together as one community. They said people on the autism spectrum and the LGBTQ+ community often intersect.

With family-friendly drag performances, tie-dyeing, and other activities, they hoped to introduce those in attendance to people who have struggled with similar things. The Autism Foundation said they want the event to erase stereotypes.

“Our mission is to serve the lives of Oklahomans with autism and their families. And that is every single Oklahoman, it does not matter if you’re religious or not, gay or not, autistic or not. We are here to serve you and promote inclusion in the community,” said Carley Dummitt, an organizer.

Those in attendance said they want to see more inclusive events.

“I just think it’s nice that communities who have had struggles, both of them and both together, are being celebrated,” said Gale Hann, an attendee.

They said they want to continue the event for pride months in the future.

