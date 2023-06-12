Police: Cedar Falls man killed after being pinned by construction equipment

By KCCI Staff

VINTON, Iowa (KCCI) — A Cedar Falls man is dead after being pinned by construction equipment on Friday.

Vinton police say 61-year-old Ronald Preece was crushed between a dump truck and a skid steer loader.

Officials say the operator of the skid steer loader did not see Preece and backed into him.

Preece was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died.

The investigation is ongoing.

