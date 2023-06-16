Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Bookkeeper sentenced after stealing over $1.35 million from employer for years, attorney says

By
Published 8:24 AM

By A.J. Davis

Click here for updates on this story

    ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WYFF) — A bookkeeper has been sentenced to prison after stealing over $1.35 million from his employer, according to Western North Carolina Attorney Dena King.

King says according to court documents, Danny Dale Tremble, 49, of Conover, North Carolina, carried out a scheme to steal and defraud millions from his Asheville-based employer, Azalea Management and Leasing, Inc.

According to King, Tremble worked at Azalea as an accountant and had access to the company’s bank accounts and accounting records.

Tremble repeatedly misused his access to Azalea’s bank accounts to steal company funds, which he used for his personal use, like paying off personal credit cards, staying in lavish hotels, dining, and shopping, according to King.

According to King, Tremble also used stolen company funds to buy a camper, boat, trailer, pickup truck, and multiple firearms.

King says court documents show that Tremble failed to report any of the stolen income on his income tax returns and Form 1040, which added up to a federal tax loss of $288,716.

On Feb. 13, Tremble pleaded guilty to wire fraud and filing a false tax return, sentenced to 41 months in prison followed by three of supervised release, and to pay $1,639,659.99 in restitution, according to King.

Tremble will also be ordered to surrender to the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content