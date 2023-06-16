Pilot, 8-year-old grandson die in small plane crash in Dodge County

By Stephanie Rodriguez

WATERTOWN, Wisconsin (WDJT) — We know now the identity of the pilot flying a small plane that crashed in Dodge County on Wednesday, June 14.

The plane was registered to retired dentist William Buchholtz. A source who knows the family confirms with CBS 58 Buchholtz was flying the plane when it crashed at Brandt/Quirk Park and that his 8-year-old grandson was with him.

On Wednesday, around 9 a.m., the single-engine Mooney M20 crashed just a couple miles from where it departed at Watertown Municipal Airport.

CBS 58 reporter Stephanie Rodriguez spoke with people in Watertown who say the family is asking for privacy.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the crash.

There has also been an outpouring of support online, with several people donating meals to the family.

There is no information about what caused the plane to crash.

