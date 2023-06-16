Pilot and 8-year-old grandson killed in small plane crash in Wisconsin

By Mariana La Roche & Nick Bohr

WATERTOWN, Wisconsin (WISN) — A fatal plane crash in Watertown, Wisconsin, claimed the lives of a 73-year-old pilot and his 8-year-old grandson joining him for a flight up northern Wisconsin.

The aircraft plunged into a grove of trees at Brandt Quirk Park near a residential area on Wednesday at approximately 9 a.m. Investigators spent much of Thursday at the site, where pieces of the wreckage were spread across the soccer field.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration were at the airport hangar to examine the evidence.

According to reports from Federal Aviation Administration, the plane had just taken off from the Municipal Airport about 3 miles from the accident site. Sources say the flight was planned to Manitowish Waters.

Investigators will collect as much information as they can from witnesses, and the wreckage itself, to determine, if they can, what led to this family tragedy in Watertown.

Watertown police department said the Brandt Quirk Park will remain closed through the weekend for site cleanup.

Police have yet to identify the victims, officially saying only that there were two victims. WISN 12 News has contacted the family, who didn’t wish to comment. The pilot is from Watertown, and his grandson from Waukesha.

The FAA and National Transportation Board will lead the investigation.

