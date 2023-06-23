Surfside, Florida marks two years since deadly condo collapse

By WFOR Digital Staff

MIAMI (WFOR) — Saturday marks two years since the Champlain Towers South collapsed in Surfside, killing 98 people.

Now, their families are fighting to keep their memory alive.

Martin Langesfeld lost his sister Nikki and her husband Luis.

“It’s hard to think of them as memories now. You know she was 26 years old when she passed. She was my older sister. And her husband became my older brother. Just beautiful, hard-working people, they met in college, ready to start their lives together. She was an attorney, who, since she was four years old knew she wanted to be an attorney and fight for justice to the end,” said Langesfeld.

Now Langesfild has joined that fight for justice.

He and the other families of the victims are demanding answers as to what happened here two years ago. They also want a memorial on the site where the condo collapsed.

Langesfeld said they simply want respect from the developer and the Town of Surfside to honor their loved ones.

