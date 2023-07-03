5 people rescued after boat explosion on Maine pond

By Matt Leighton

Click here for updates on this story

RAYMOND, Maine (WMUR) — Five people are safe after their boat exploded on a pond in Maine Saturday afternoon.

It happened on Thomas Pond in Raymond, Maine.

Firefighters said 5 people were sent into the water, other people out on the water helped pull them to safety.

Several people were treated for minor burns.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.