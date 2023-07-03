Skip to Content
Dead whale washes ashore on Peaks Island

    PEAKS ISLAND, Maine (WMTW) — A dead whale washed ashore on Peaks Island Saturday Morning.

According to the Maine Marine Patrol the whale is a 25-foot minke whale.

Marine Mammals of Maine took a biological sample of the whale to determine how and why it washed ashore.

Maine Marine Patrol is assisting Marine Mammals of Maine with its investigation.

This story will be updated as Maine’s Total Coverage learns more.

