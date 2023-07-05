University of Illinois students hit by pellet guns on Champaign campus

By ALEX ORTIZ

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Two University of Illinois students were struck several times by air pellet guns on the downstate Champaign campus on Tuesday, according to the school.

The students were walking on the sidewalk near the intersection of Armory Avenue and Wright Street in Champaign, just off the school’s main quad, around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. That’s when three occupants of a vehicle opened the car doors and discharged the pellet guns in the students’ direction, the university said in an email alert.

The students were not seriously injured and did not require medical attention.

The vehicle was a black sedan and its occupants wore ski masks, the university said. No specific details about the vehicle or its occupants were available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact University of Illinois Police at 217-333-1216.

