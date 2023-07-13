2 people dead and 1 critically injured in plane crash near the Lake of the Ozarks

By Connor Hills

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — Two people are dead, and one more is seriously injured near the Lake of Ozarks in Missouri after a plane crash Thursday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP Troop F reports that just after 12:30 p.m., Osage Beach police informed the Troopers that they had received a report of a possible downed aircraft that had just taken off from Lee C. Fine Airport.

The law enforcement agency says the small aircraft was located in the tree line of an old golf course between Rt KK and U.S. 54 Hwy.

Troop F tweeted out a photo of the crash site.

The plane had three occupants, and each was found suffering from serious injuries.

Two people on board are now confirmed to have died from their injuries.

The FAA has been notified and will be conducting the crash investigation. The Osage Beach Police Department will handle the crash scene and should be contacted for all media inquiries.

The NTSB is also investigating the crash. They confirmed the make of the aircraft as a Piper PA-28 airplane.

The identities of those on board have not been publicly released by law enforcement. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash remains ongoing.

MSHP has advised the public to avoid the area as the early stages of the investigation continue.

