Business in the front, party in the back: Kansas kid competes for best mullet

By Jenna Barackman

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Like other 6-year-old boys, Augustine Munoz, AKA “Big Augie,” dreams of becoming a SWAT police man.

But the Wichita boy has some even bigger dreams — one of which being to break the world record for youngest kid with the longest mullet.

“Big Augie,” has grown his nearly 19-inch-long mullet, which he affectionately calls Lightning, for three years. He chose the name because his hair is as “strong and powerful” as he is.

He hopes to be the top youth contender for the nation’s best mullets. The winner is decided by popular vote.

“Big Augie” and his parents said they aren’t ever planning to cut Munoz’s locks, and added having such a long and well-kept mullet isn’t as easy as it looks.

“It ain’t easy, though,” his competition page reads. “It takes a lot of hard work and dedication to grow a mullet this long, and keeping it looking this awesome is a big job.”

Munoz’s dad had the iconic hairstyle when he was young, meaning that “Big Augie” has some big shoes to fill – or a long mullet to grow.

All proceeds from the contest go toward Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors, which helps wounded veterans.

“Because of all the dedication it takes, I really hope I can be a top contender in this competition,” his page reads.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.