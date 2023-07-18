Skip to Content
Corrections officer injured after being assaulted by inmate at Curran-Fromhold

<i></i><br/>A 51-year-old corrections officer is recovering after being attacked by an inmate inside the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility.

    PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — A 51-year-old corrections officer is recovering after being attacked by an inmate inside the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility.

It happened just after 3 p.m. Sunday at the prison on State Road in the Holmesburg section of Philadelphia.

Authorities say the officer was trying to lock the inmate inside his cell at the time of the assault.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a number of injuries.

Charges are pending against the inmate.

