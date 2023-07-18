Skip to Content
Man arrested for possessing and distributing child porn

Robert Randall Reinhart was arrested and charged with 266 counts of possession and distribution of child pornography.
Robert Randall Reinhart was arrested and charged with 266 counts of possession and distribution of child pornography.
    SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Caddo Parish sheriff’s detectives arrested a Shreveport man for possessing and distributing child pornography.

Robert Randall Reinhart, 58, of the 8100 block of Paula Kay Place in Shreveport, was arrested on July 14 for possessing hundreds of images depicting child sexual abuse.

Caddo sheriff’s Cyber Crimes Unit executed a search warrant at Reinhart’s home and seized several digital storage devices. Detectives discovered 266 files of child pornography during a digital forensic examination of his cellphone. Some of the files had been distributed on the Internet.

Reinhart was arrested and charged with 266 counts of possession and distribution of child pornography. He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

No bond has been set.

