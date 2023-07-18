Procession held for teenage Gift of Life donor

By Rayvin Bleu and Hannah Mose

REESE, Michigan (WNEM) — A procession took place Monday night for a teenager from the village of Reese who was looking forward to his final year in high school but sadly died on Sunday.

On Monday night, July 17, police officers, firefighters, and emergency personnel gathered at East Washington Road and Diesel Park Drive in Buena Vista Township to escort a hero, or as his family and friends would say, a superhero, back home.

Levi Anderson was enjoying his last summer before his senior year at Reese High School when his mother found him unresponsive on the floor of his bedroom last Thursday, July 13.

Levi was rushed to the hospital where doctors found a cyst in his brain.

After undergoing treatment and two surgeries, his family made the difficult decision to say goodbye on Sunday and to have their son become a Gift of Life donor.

To honor Levi and his family’s sacrifice, first responders escorted them along M-81 to a funeral home in Reese.

“We’re just showing support for him and his family and his father, which is the Emergency Service Director for Tuscola County,” said one attendee of the procession.

Levi and his family also received an honor walk at the hospital before donating his organs.

According to his family, Levi’s lungs, heart, kidneys, liver, and pancreas were donated, possibly saving the lives of five to six people.

Levi is survived by his mother, Becki, his father, Steve, and four brothers.

