Surfer helps rescue 3 swimmers in Ventnor, New Jersey

VENTNOR, New Jersey (WPVI) — An 18-year-old at the Jersey shore says he helped a group of swimmers in need of rescue.

Chase Calhoun was about to go surfing when his friend told him there were three people stuck in the water underneath the Ventnor City Fishing Pier.

He used his surfboard to paddle over to the man and two women.

“They were just holding on to the pylons, like wrapped around the piece of the wood, like lookin’ like they were holding on for life. I’m a strong swimmer, I surf a lot, I never had to rescue anyone though,” said Calhoun.

The teen and his friend helped the swimmers one by one onto their surfboards and paddled toward the shore.

He says lifeguards arrived and rescued the last person and helped everyone get out of the water.

The teen says he didn’t get their names, but he does know they were not injured.

