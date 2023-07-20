Aggressive alligator spotted chasing fisherman on boat

By Lacey Beasley

Click here for updates on this story

DAPHNE, Alabama (WALA) — Warnings are going out across Daphne to watch out for an aggressive alligator in Mobile Bay near the Eastern Shore.

Mayor Robin Lejeune told FOX10 News it chased after a fisherman in a boat. No injuries were reported. Witnesses believed the alligator to be about 13 feet long and possibly blind.

They say it’s been acting erratically in the area.

“I think one of the main things is don’t feed them,” said Frankie Peoples, in the area and avoiding the gators. “Another thing is don’t approach them in any kind of way that could aggravate them, and don’t go near their young.”

The City of Daphne posted a picture of the predator. It was spotted between Belrose and May Day Parks.

“I have a viewed them from a distance, and I intend to keep my distance,” said Peoples.

Alligators are most active at dawn and dusk, so be mindful near the water.

Feeding alligators is illegal.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.