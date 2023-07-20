Crowded animal shelters forced to euthanize 100+ animals

By Chelsea Beimfohr

Click here for updates on this story

DEKALB COUNTY, Georgia (WANF) — Andrea Seidl is a long-time volunteer at the DeKalb County animal shelter. Over the last few months, she’s watched the facility fill up with cats and dogs.

“They’re stressed. They’re confined. In some of these kennels they can barely stand up, let alone move around,” Seidl said.

The DeKalb shelter is run by Lifeline Animal Project. Right now, they report having 616 animals inside their facility. Their max capacity is about 425.

Lifeline says they’re also experiencing severe overcrowding at their Fulton County facilities.

“They’re in cages, on shelves. I mean it’s really sad when you walk through the shelter,” Seidl said.

Tiki Artist with Lifeline Animal Project says that’s why they’re being forced to euthanize animals for the first time in more than a decade, to help create space.

“When we have to put down animals, it just breaks our heart. This is a heartbreaking time for us,” Artist said.

Artist says Lifeline has euthanized 81 animals in Fulton County and at least 28 in DeKalb.

Adopting or fostering these animals helps, but now volunteers like Seidl are lobbying for local lawmakers to take action fast.

This week the DeKalb Animal Services Advisory Board recommended to commissioners that they pass a resolution to help expand the shelter and address unregulated breeding, amongst other things.

Volunteers like Seidel don’t want to see any more innocent dogs die. That’s why they’re asking people to contact their DeKalb Commissioners ahead of next week’s meeting and voice support for the resolution.

“I just want to say that this is fixable,” Seidl said. “We need an expanded shelter!”

“Everyone here believes animals deserve a chance to live and we believe in giving them every opportunity to be adopted and find a loving home,” Artist said.

DeKalb Commissioners are scheduled to discuss the resolution on July 25.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.