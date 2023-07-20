Irving eye doctor giving gift of sight through free cataract surgery

By NICOLE NIELSEN

Click here for updates on this story

IRVING, Texas (KTVT) — One eye clinic in Irving is giving back the gift of sight, for free.

“Everyone deserves a swing at bat,” said Dr. Michael George of Tylock-George Eye Care. “Everyone deserves the opportunity to have a better life.”

Dr. George started the George Foundation for sight restoration. The nonprofit partners with other clinics to find patients eligible for cataract surgery. Once they are identified, the surgery is free of cost—funded by money raised by the foundation.

For Kathya Galindo, who couldn’t see for seven years after a cornea transplant went awry, it was a miracle.

“It was so blurry,” she told CBS News Texas when describing her life before surgery. “My life, it was so hard every day.”

Now, about a month post-operation, her sight has been restored. “Today is a new life…for me, it is wonderful, wonderful, wonderful.”

Partial blindness from cataracts is something anyone can develop over time and existing conditions can speed up the process.

Unfortunately, surgery to restore vision is expensive, and low income areas in Dallas are in need of affordable solutions, Dr. George said.

His clinic typically hosts one surgery from the foundation each month. Though, they recently completed 10 in a day.

Now, they’re working to help as many people as possible. “It’s heartwarming, it’s been amazing.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.