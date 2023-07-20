‘It really does smell like rotten meat’: people flock to park to see rare corpse flower

By Gabriella Garza

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WISN) — For the last week, people have been flocking to the Mitchell Park Domes to see a large and rare flower. Part of its rarity is not just its size but its smell.

“This will not be so beautiful, it really does smell like rotten meat,” said Doris Maki, the horticulture service director at the domes.

Maki is talking about the flower they call “Musky,” the 5 1/2-foot corpse flower sitting inside the tropical dome.

Visitors are hoping to catch a glimpse and a whiff.

“Seeing the flower would be great but smelling it would, I hate to say great but a unique experience,” said Anne Tominsck, who has been coming to the domes for years.

On average, corpse flowers can take up to eight years to mature and bloom. This one has been growing since 2007.

Right now, the flower has yet to bloom, and it’s all just a waiting game, but once it does, people will have 24-36 hours to see it before it dies.

The flower is native to Sumatra, Indonesia, and the domes house 11 corpse flowers. The last time one bloomed was in July 2021.

Whether it’s the rare experience or simply the smell, it is creating an excitement among people.

The Mitchell Park Domes have new hours this week. They are open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to give people a chance to see the flower in bloom during the short window.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.