Overturned big rig carrying cows causes temporary road closure on Highway 50 in Sacramento

By KCRA Staff

Click here for updates on this story

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — A cow hauler overturned on the Highway 50 transition to Interstate 5 and caused traffic delays on Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP South Sacramento said that there was previously a hard closure in place and Caltrans District 3 arrived at the scene to assist.

A tweet from CHP at 11:02 a.m. shows cows were on the highway.

The scene was clear by 12:15.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.