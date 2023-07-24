Skip to Content
Overturned big rig carrying cows causes temporary road closure on Highway 50 in Sacramento

Published 8:02 AM

By KCRA Staff

    SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — A cow hauler overturned on the Highway 50 transition to Interstate 5 and caused traffic delays on Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP South Sacramento said that there was previously a hard closure in place and Caltrans District 3 arrived at the scene to assist.

A tweet from CHP at 11:02 a.m. shows cows were on the highway.

The scene was clear by 12:15.

