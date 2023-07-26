EMT released from hospital after being stabbed by patient inside ambulance

By Web staff

NEW YORK, NY (WABC) — An EMT has been released from the hospital after being stabbed several times by a patient in an ambulance.

Julia Fatum was met with cheers when she was wheeled out of Mount Sinai West on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old had been recovering after suffering an attack last week at the hands of a patient.

Authorities say Rudy Garcia, 48, pulled out a knife from his boot and stabbed Fatum in the leg, chest and arm.

As Fatum tried to protect herself, she curled up which is why the more serious stab wounds are on her arms and thigh instead of her chest.

Garcia was arrested and charged with three counts of assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Fatum still faces a long and challenging road to recovery but was met with a tremendous show of support outside the hospital.

“I’m overwhelmed, I can’t believe there are so many people who can to see the value in her,” Fatum’s mother Cara Fatum said.

Fatum’s mother said her daughter will focus on her dream of becoming a nurse in a field she loves — even with the risks.

“I don’t think Julia is ever worried about anything, she’s tough, takes on the world,” Fatum said. “If this makes a difference in the safety of her fellow EMTs ..I know that she would do it all over again.”

According to the FDNY, there have been 121 attacks on EMTs so far this year.

EMTs and paramedics are demanding the city add more safety measures like protective gear and help from the NYPD when they are in a bind.

“Our members are used as practice punching bags and we need more police presence with us on a lot of these calls,” said Oren Barzilay, president of EMS Local 2507, which represents 4,100 FDNY EMTs.

