Frazer Township requesting $10M in special assessment taxes from Pittsburgh Mills mall owners

FRAZER TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — Could a sheriff’s sale be on the horizon for the Pittsburgh Mills mall?

Action News Investigates has learned there is now a court battle over the Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills. Court paperwork shows Frazer Township is requesting the owners of the mall to pay more than $10 million in special assessment taxes.

That special assessment was necessary, court documents show, because the mall did not generate enough tax revenue to cover a handful of improvements, like a new Route 28 intersection, roads and sewers.

This lack of revenue is due to the mall’s assessment plummeting eight years ago. As a result, taxpayers in Frazer Township have had to cover the difference.

Earlier this month, Frazer Township filed a motion to essentially take over the mall property. That could ultimately lead to a sheriff’s sale of the property, but no official date has been set, according to court records.

