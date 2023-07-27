Brevard man accused of using fake social media account to make death threats against drag show

By Taylor Thompson

BREVARD, North Carolina (WLOS) — A Brevard man was behind bars Wednesday, July 26, 2023, accused of making death threats via a fake social media account. Joseph O’Neal, 31, was arrested and charged with communicating threats, which were made on a post about an upcoming drag show in the city.

UpCountry Brewing in Brevard posted on its Facebook page about the “Don’t Hide Your Magic,” Unicorn Drag Show that’s planned for Saturday, July 29. Transylvania County Sheriff Chuck Owenby said his office was alerted last Saturday via Facebook Messenger about threats made against the drag show

The comments were posted under the name Joey Bruner. Owenby said his investigative team contacted O’Neal through that account and arrested him.

The comments on the Facebook post began with a photo of a rifle and said, “I will die before I let that take place!!!”

That was followed by another comment that said, “I’ll be damned if I’ll allow a pride celebration in my hometown of Brevard. They may as well consider themselves target practice. I’m not kidding. It’s pure wickedness!!”

One drag show performer who did not want to go on camera said several performers had dropped out because of the comments.

Owenby said O’Neal was served with a warrant Wednesday afternoon and turned himself in shortly after.

He said his office will not tolerate threats to anyone.

Several Brevard residents said they’re in full support of the LGBTQ community and the comments made in that Facebook post are far from what the town represents or stands for.

