‘Please, stop the killing’: Mother speaks out after losing son to gun violence

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — Four children were shot and two of them died in the 24 hours between Monday and Tuesday in Milwaukee.

Celeste Cummings lost her son, Raul Rios, to the gunfire.

Her family is dealing with this unimaginable loss, felt by too many families this summer amid a surge in gun violence involving children.

“Please, please stop. Stop killing,” Cummings said in an interview with WISN 12 News Wednesday. “I did everything. A mother that loves their child and has a bond. I did everything to keep him off the streets.”

According to Milwaukee police, the shooting happened near 33rd and Center around 5:30 Tuesday night. He died at the scene. Police and the Medical Examiner say Rios was 16 years old, but family report in their GoFundMe that Rios was 15.

More than 24 hours later, the family has few answers about what led up to the shooting. Police have not released any details about the moments leading up to the shooting.

Community activists like Vaun Mayes are also heartbroken and frustrated.

“Something needs to happen. There’s conversations, but the movement isn’t fast enough,” Mayes said. “It’s up to us as leaders and as people appointed, elected, whatever the case may be, to, again, do what’s necessary for public safety.”

Tomika Vukovich, the co-executive director at the nonprofit Wisconsin Voices, works to redirect people away from violence. When it comes to healing the community, Vukovich says there isn’t just one solution. Wisconsin Voices hosts positive youth engagement programs to try and keep children productive and engaged.

“Parents have to take responsibility. Community leaders have to take responsibility. Where is the government funds to fund some of these programs?” Vukovich said.

Cummings and her family are pleading with the community to stop the violence and remembering Rios as a loving son.

“My baby. He really wanted to play basketball this school semester. He really wanted a job,” Cummings said. “I am a mom of only that baby. Please stop. I know it’s not going to make a difference, but please stop.”

