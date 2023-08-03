Iowans share overwhelming support for local Vietnamese restaurant

By Nicole Tam

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Tucked away in the corner at the Merle Hay Mall food court is Brenda Tran’s Vietnam Cafe, serving up authentic flavors from her home country: Vietnam.

“I want customers to know my food, my culture,” said Tran.

Tran works seven days a week and up to 14 hours a day. She says that’s okay because she’s doing what she loves. But recently, business slowed down and the bills started to add up.

“I owe the mall more than $10,000,” said Tran.

She started a monthly buffet and a GoFundMe to fundraise and hundreds of people donated, adding up to more than $15,000. So many people showed up for this month’s all-you-can-eat, there was even a line around the food court.

“I am so, so grateful for all the customers, all the support from the community,” said Tran.

She says part of the challenge is the lack of foot traffic at the mall. Mall management says that’s a top priority so they’re hoping new tenants will draw in more people.

“The shopping mall as it is in America has always been a collective and it’s stores coming together to help each other. That hasn’t changed,” said Jared Hassman, director of leasing, Merle Hay Mall.

Construction delays for the Des Moines Buccaneers Arena also stall the potential wave of visitors. The hope is to open by the 2025 season.

For now, Hassman says the mall is helping tenants by advertising on social media and signage around the mall.

“We’re always ready to talk and ready to try and figure out how to keep this going,” said Hassman.

Businesses like Tran’s can continue to count on the community she loves.

“I am very blessed to get to come to the United States, to the country that give you more freedom, give you opportunity to be who you are,” said Tran.

Serving what she ate and cooked growing up is her American Dream since immigrating to Des Moines in 1986.

